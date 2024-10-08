Bell Media Expands Partnership with WBD

Bell Media has expanded its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery for the Canadian market, extending Crave for multiple years as the exclusive home of HBO and Max content.

The new agreement also includes a co-production commitment for original Canadian content with global appeal, licensing of Bell Media original content for use on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms outside of Canada, and extended access to French-language content for use on Bell Media platforms.

“We are strengthening and deepening our relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a significant milestone as we move forward together,” said Stewart Johnston, SVP Content and Sales, Bell Media. “With our commitment to develop co-productions, and the extended pipeline of extremely valuable content for subscribers, we’ve ensured Crave is well-positioned for continued growth and success.”

Bell Media’s expanded content pact with Warner Bros. Discovery encompasses HBO and Max Originals, HBO’s library series, the DC Universe, the Harry Potter Franchise, including the upcoming HBO Original “Harry Potter” series, in addition to Warner Bros. library series and blockbuster Warner Bros. feature films.

Bell Media and Warner Bros. Discovery also confirmed today that they have settled all matters in their recent dispute regarding Bell Media’s suite of Discovery-branded channels.