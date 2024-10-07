Falling Stars’ Salaries

Top personalities on U.S. networks are bracing for salary reductions. The networks are enforcing a cost-cutting program caused by reduced revenues from their cable and broadcast channels — combined with issues from their streaming businesses, which aren’t yet generating good returns.

According to reports, agents for big TV stars are made aware that the days of $20 million salaries are gone. Reportedly, at MSNBC, the network is expected to reduce the salary of prime-time hostess Rachel Maddow, who earns $30 million. Anchors of Disney-ABC’s Good Morning America, who have contracts valued annually at $20 million each, are also bracing for lower salaries.

Other TV networks have opted to replace costly star personalities with lower-earning on-air talents.