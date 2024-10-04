‘Sam & Julia’ Come to Life in New Series

Karina Schaapman’s Mouse Mansion books have been adapted for a new animated series and the world of Sam & Julia is stepping out of the pages and onto screens.

The first season of the animated program, now airing in France (France Télévisions & Okoo) and The Netherlands (AVROTROS / Zappelin), will launch in the first quarter of 2025 in Germany (ZDF/KIKA), with additional countries to be announced.

“It’s a dream come true to see Sam and Julia come to life,” said Dutch author Karina Schaapman. “The studio captured the essence of the characters and stories in a way that moved me deeply. With The Mouse Mansion I wanted to create a safe world, where differences are embraced and where children are free to go out and discover. In the series, Julia shares a humble flat with her mother, just like I used to do with my mom. Hopefully lots of children will find comfort in the stories that stay true to the realities of life.”

The Sam & Julia animated series has already won the BolognaRagazzi Cross Media Award 2024 at the 61st Bologna Children’s Book Fair and the Cartoons on the Bay/Pulcinella Award 2024.

Sam & Julia is a co-production with Cielo Films, Caribara Production, SuperswissRed, M.A.R.K.13TM and ZDF Studios, with participation of France télévisions and ZDF German Television Network.