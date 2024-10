Italy’s MFE is Running Out of Patience

Italy’s MFE-Media for Europe, run by Pier Silvio Berlusconi (pictured), is examining whether to raise its stake in German media group ProSiebenSat.1, of which it owns 29.9 percent. ProSiebenSat.1 is now valued at 1.98 billion euro (U.S.$ 2.17 billion).

According to reports, the takeover is contingent to ProSiebenSat.1 non-fulfilling its promise to sell its non-core TV assets (including e-commerce), thus reducing its debt.

However, it has been reported that any hostile operation would only be carried out under very favorable market conditions, and only for cash.