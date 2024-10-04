EFD Studios Unveils Virtual Production Set

At Iberseries and Platino Industria — the Ibero-American audiovisual industry event held in Madrid, October 1-4, 2024 — Georgina Terán, CEO of EFD Studios, announced the construction of the largest virtual production set in Europe. This facility will have more than 2,000 sq. meters of set space equipped with LED technology and state-of-the-art computer and processing chain. The set will be located in Boadilla del Monte, Madrid.

At the session entitled “Virtual Production: A Game-Changer”, Georgina Terán (CEO of EFD Studios), Mauricio van Hasselt (VP on-set producer, Pixomondo), David Monguet (VP Producer, MO&MO Studio), Migue Amoedo (director of Photography AEC), and Amaya Muruzábal (showrunner and CEO of M Content) discussed the possibilities offered by this technology, as well as its impact on current productions.

EFD Studios also announced two training and local talent development initiatives. Circa 24, In collaboration with Animal de Luz Films and its director Inna Payán, will foster film training in Mexico. Circa 24 is a school specializing in professional training in film, television and performing arts, distinguished by its multidisciplinary approach. Spain-based EFD Studios Academy will focus on technical training, offering programs designed for both young talents and working professionals. In this vocational school, professionals will be trained with a comprehensive approach in the technical and specialized areas most in demand at present.

Pictured: Georgina Terán, CEO of EFD Studios