‘Dynowish’ Saga to Become TV Animation

Paola Myriam Visconti, author of best-selling children’s book series Dynowish, is partnering with UAE-based producer and distributor TwelveP Animation and content creator Josh Selig to develop Dynowish into a new animated television series for kids 8-12.

The Dynowish books, published by Italy’s Giunti Editore, follow Ginny and Leo, two siblings who face off against Azimur, the evil wizard who seeks to use the energy of dreams to increase his power and turn those dreams into nightmares. Only Dynowish, the legendary protector of dreams, together with Ginny and Leo, can stop Azimur and restore hope to the dream world. At the heart of the Dynowish saga is the reminder of the importance of dreams and the need to protect them.

TwelveP, based out of Abu Dhabi, is the first partner to invest in the development of Dynowish as an animated series.

Josh Selig, creator of Emmy Award-winning The Wonder Pets! and Small Potatoes, is working with Visconti to draft the bible for the animation and is overseeing the series’ creative direction. His most recent creation, The Dog & Pony Show, launched in the U.S. on Peacock in September 2024.

Renowned scriptwriter, comic book creator, story editor and producer Francesco Artibani is writing the pilot, while the design for the new series is led by Luigi Aimè, known for his work with Disney and Pixar.

Visconti and her husband are co-founders of the Dynowish Foundation, whose mission is to support children worldwide, particularly the less fortunate, in pursuing their dreams.