Yu-Gi-Oh! Partners with BoxLunch

The Yu-Gi-Oh! brand is joining forces with BoxLunch to launch an exclusive line of Yu-Gi-Oh! apparel, which will be available in BoxLunch stores as well as online beginning this month. One of the line highlights will be a Yu-Gi-Oh themed “ugly holiday sweater.”

Jennifer Coleman, vice president of Licensing and Marketing, Konami Cross Media NY, said: “To reach a Zillennial audience, the BoxLunch team offers one of the most effective routes. The retailer has built an impressive customer experience especially for Anime fans and we are so happy to be working with this fan-trusted and approved retail operation.”

Winnie Jaing, VP, Licensing at BoxLunch parent company Hot Topic, added: “We are privileged to be working on such a powerful brand as Yu-Gi-Oh! with its scores of dedicated and loyal fans. The first drop will be in stores in time for holiday shopping this year and we are confident that Yu-Gi-Oh! fans will be excited with the new apparel line.”

BoxLunch launched in 2015 to make a difference in communities. For every $10 spent at BoxLunch, a meal is donated to a person in need. To date, the company estimates it has helped provide over 200 million meals in partnership with Feeding America.