GoQuest Media Acquires New Dramas from Telekom Srbija

GoQuest Media has acquired distribution rights for three new drama series from Telekom Srbija.

Produced by Telekom Srbija, Režim and RTS, crime drama South Wind: On The Edge explores the conflict between Belgrade drug lord Petar Maraš, and Red, the influential state curator of the Serbian criminal world. Set against the backdrop of the contentious “South Stream” project—intended to transport Russian natural gas across Europe via Bulgaria to Italy—the story follows Maraš as he uses state blackmail to protect himself and his team but realizes he must take greater risks to secure their survival.

Crime thriller Absolute 100, produced by Telekom Srbija and Firefly Productions, follows a young shooting athlete, who uses her father’s gun to fatally shoot a local criminal to protect her troubled older brother. The criminal is also the son of a powerful politician linked to the underworld.

Mini-series Airbridge, produced by Telekom Srbija, RTS and Contrast Studios, is a WWII drama centred on the Halyard Mission, the largest rescue of downed Allied airmen in aviation history. In the summer of 1944, Serbian civilians, led by General Draža Mihailović’s forces, risked their lives to rescue 508 Americans and other Allied countries’ airmen involved in bombing Romanian oil fields, a key energy resource for Hitler’s army in Europe.