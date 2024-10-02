VICE, Viral Nation In Development On ‘Montana Boyz’

VICE Studios Group is developing reality series Montana Boyz (wt) with social media marketing and creator rep agency Viral Nation.

The series will star social media sensations the Montana Boyz, Kaleb Winterburn, Mark Estes and Kade Wilcox. Born and raised in Montana, the Boyz unexpectedly found themselves TikTok’s hottest social media stars — lip syncing to country music and showing off their rugged cowboy lifestyles. Now with nearly a million followers and counting, they’re dividing their time between working hard on the ranch and partying even harder in Music City.

Kaleb Winterburn said, “We are proud to announce the collaboration with VICE Studios Group and Viral Nation on a new venture into the reality entertainment world. This is a dream come true for our brand and we are so excited to begin this journey together. We believe this opportunity will allow us to push harder and pave new ways for the Montana Boyz. We are forever grateful for the trust and support from all of our fans and hope that we can continue to provide valued entertainment to your platforms.”

Paul Telner, head of Programming, Viral Nation, said, “I’m incredibly excited that Viral Nation is developing this unscripted series on the Montana Boyz, in partnership with our production partners at VICE Studios Group. These authentic American cowboys have built a massive following on social media, and this project will offer their fans an exclusive look into their lives as they transition from their roots in Montana to the energetic nightlife of Nashville. The Montana Boyz represent more than just viral moments; they embody a unique lifestyle and an unbreakable bond. We’re proud to be working with VICE Studios Group to bring this compelling reality project to life, and I’m confident this will be another milestone for Viral Nation’s original content division.”

Danny Gabai, co-president, VICE Studios Group, added, “We are extremely excited to be working with Viral Nation and the phenomenal Montana Boyz. We can’t wait to tell their incredible stories to an even wider audience. With a million followers on Tik Tok, as well as appearing on multiple social platforms around the globe, we know that the world just can’t get enough of them and their adventures so we aim to fill that void.”