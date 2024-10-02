TV Asahi And SPNI Join Forces For ‘Obocchama-Kun’

TV Asahi and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) are partnering to produce a new sequel to the cult kids’ animation series Obocchama-kun.

Based on the 1986 manga written and created by Yoshinori Kobayashi, Obocchama-kun became a cultural phenomenon in Japan when it first aired in 1989. Now, 30 years later, the series is experiencing a resurgence in popularity in India. The project will see the stories and character design created in Japan and the animation produced in India.

The new anime adaptation will feature 26 brand new episodes continuing the adventures of the original series produced by TV Asahi. Targeted at 6 to 11 years olds the 2D comedy series follows the hilarious adventures of Chama, a “crazy rich” boy with his outrageous school and family life. The Obo family is incredibly wealthy and it is said that the head of the family can influence global affairs with just a word. This is the daily drama of their only son and the 999th head of the family, Chama, also known as Obocchama-kun.