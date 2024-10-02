Fifth Season Expands Partnership With Roku

Fifth Season has secured an extension to its existing partnership with Roku, which sees Latin American and Canadian rights plus new seasons and series added to the companies’ current agreement, under which Fifth Season serves as Roku’s international format and tape distribution partner for a slate of unscripted Roku Originals worldwide.

Second seasons of existing flagship titles, including Jessica Alba’s Honest Renovations, Morimoto’s Sushi Master, UFO Cowboys, Reptile Royalty, and Meet Me in Rome – the follow-up feature to Meet Me in Paris from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine – have now been added to the overall agreement.

Additionally, the company has secured multi-title sales with: Corus (Canada), NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden), Now TV (Hong Kong), Mediacorp TV (Singapore), RTL Deutschland (Germany), Seven.One Entertainment Group (Germany), The Walt Disney Company Limited (Mena), M6+ (France and French-Speaking Europe) and Play Media (Belgium).

Photo: ROKU – Honest Renovations