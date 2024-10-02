Dandelooo to Rep ‘Pol the Pirate Mouse’

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has acquired exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the preschool series Pol The Pirate Mouse from Dutch prodco Submarine.

The 3D animation (available as a 13 x 7’ series and a 25’ TV special) is targeted at 3- to 6-year-olds and is set for delivery in the second quarter of 2025.

First launched as a children’s picture book by Tingue Dongelmans with illustrations by Denise van Leeuwen, Pol The Pirate Mouse tells the story of how Pol came from being a city mouse to living in the forest — the perfect environment to let your imagination run wild, all under the guise of being a pirate.

Commenting on the distribution deal, Emmanuèle Pétry, producer & head of International at Dandelooo, said, “We love Submarine’s shows and are thrilled and honored to be the worldwide distributor for this beautiful CGI series which portrays the bright side of quirky and imperfect characters to children in a fun and colorful way.”

Submarine producers Bruno Felix and Janneke van de Kerkhof added, “At Submarine we love creating great stories and for every project we always search for the most interesting and captivating look. We believe Dandelooo shares this esthetic DNA, and we are confident that this partnership will help introduce Pol to kids around the world”.