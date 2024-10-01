Seven.One-9Net Extend Deal for ‘Married at First Sight’

9Network Australia has acquired every English-language version of Married at First Sight — including productions from the U.S., U.K., New Zealand and South Africa — from Seven.One Studios. The broadcaster has also committed to acquiring all further English-speaking seasons produced.

Following the acquisition, a Married at First Sight FAST channel has launched on 9Now.

Rose Hughes, VP Sales at Seven.One Studios International, said: “The 9Network has been a fantastic home for Married at First Sight for over a decade. We are thrilled they’re expanding the brand further through this landmark deal. This partnership underscores an unwavering commitment to the world’s leading relationship show and we look forward to continuing our collaboration as we bring even more iterations of this global phenomenon to Australian viewers.”

Created and produced by Snowman Productions – a Seven.One Studios company – for Denmark’s DR, Married at First Sight follows singles who have failed to find love as they put their hearts in the hands of a team of experts, who select their perfect partner. The couples then meet for the first time at the altar. Six weeks of marriage later, the couples must make a decision: stay together or file for divorce.