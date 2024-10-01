Inter Medya to Rep Two New Tims&B Dramas

Tims&B Productions has once again teamed up with Istanbul-based Inter Medya for the global distribution of drama series Valley of Hearts (Siyah Kalp) and Loveberry (Karadut).

Siyah Kalp (pictured), currently airing on Turkey’s Show TV and one of the most-watched dramas of the season, explores the dark secrets and fierce power struggles within the powerful Şansalan family.

Karadut, which airs on Turkey’s atv, follows the journey of Zuhal, a successful personal development expert whose seemingly perfect life takes a drastic turn when she falls in love with someone she shouldn’t. As her hidden past begins to unravel, Zuhal must choose between family and love.

”This season, we have two powerful dramas, yet they have different strengths. While one is more of a traditional and high-paced countryside saga in the vein of Bitter Lands or even Dallas, the other one is an urban story of a modern woman delving into the traumas of her loving yet troubled family.” said Timur Savcı, president of Tims&B Productions. “We believe these stories will connect with audiences worldwide, continuing our tradition of producing compelling, character-driven drama, compounded by Inter Medya’s extensive expertise.”

Burak Sağyaşar, co-Founder and CEO of Tims&B Productions, added, “We are pleased to partner once again with Inter Medya, as they have consistently brought our productions to global markets with great success. These new projects explore themes that are deeply human and universally relatable, and we’re confident that viewers everywhere will connect with the rich characters and emotional depth of these stories, no matter where they are from.”

“We are proud to extend our long-standing collaboration with TIMS&B Productions, a partnership that has consistently yielded remarkable achievements on the global stage. Having worked together on numerous acclaimed productions, we are excited to continue building on this solid foundation. We are pleased to introduce two standout titles of this season —Valley of Hearts and Loveberry — to the international market. These powerful stories, brought to life by TIMS&B Productions’ expertise in delivering world-class productions, are sure to resonate with audiences around the globe.” said founder and CEO of Inter Medya, Can Okan.

Siyah Kalp and Karadut will be part of the Inter Medya’s content slate at MIPCOM 2024.