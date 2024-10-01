Insurgence Launches International TV Distribution Unit

L.A.-based Indie filmmaker Insurgence has launched Insurgence International Television Distribution, to bring the company’s portfolio of more than 100 original independent movies and over 60 feature documentaries to the global market.

With offices in Rome and Los Angeles, Insurgence is the company behind consumer brand V Channels, the largest YouTube channel network for independent filmed entertainment.

Named to head up the new distribution unit is Francesca Romana Rendinelli, who is based in the company’s Rome headquarters. Prior to joining Insurgence, Rendinelli served in senior executive programming roles with Fox, MTV and Pluto TV, in Italy.

Insurgence heads to MIPCOM with two packages of 10 titles each from emerging directors across Europe and the U.S., including horror package Night Frights, and the action TV movie slate Lights, Camera…ACTION! Spearheading the action slate are features The Workout and Blow for Blow, starring the biggest MMA fighters.

“We are excited to debut Insurgence International Television at MIPCOM and bring to global broadcast, cable and streaming programmers our extensive portfolio of original, independently produced genre movies. Offering brilliantly directed movies by emerging filmmakers under our studio’s banner from throughout the world, Insurgence is established to give voice to the independent creative community who have demonstrated a huge appetite for entertainment from sources outside of the mainstream,” said Niccolo’ Messina (pictured), CEO of Insurgence.