All3Media Inks Deals for ‘Lost Boys & Fairies’

All3Media International has licensed Duck Soup’s drama Lost Boys & Fairies to BritBox in the U.S. and Canada. Exploring the universal themes of family, love and parenting through the perspective of gay adoption, the drama is written by Daf James and marks the first title from All3Media International’s first look deal with Duck Soup.

In Europe, deals have also been signed with ARTE, who will launch the drama in France and Germany, while SVoD service Filmin has taken a first window in Spain. The series launched earlier this year on Stan (Australia), Rialto (New Zealand), NPO (the Netherlands), SVT (Sweden,) and YES (Israel).

Lost Boys & Fairies follows Gabriel, a performance artist extraordinaire at a queer club space. Together with his partner, he longs to take their relationship to the next level by adopting a child. Fusing queer culture with powerful family drama, Lost Boys & Fairies is a tale of redemption and love.

Maartje Horchner, EVP Content at All3Media International, said, “A poignant, heart-wrenching drama about family, love and self-acceptance, this story deserves to be seen by a primetime audience and so we are thrilled to see it travelling to such premium partners around the world.”

The series — produced by Duck Soup Films for BBC One and BBC iPlayer — stars Cardiff-born actor Sion Daniel Young (Witness Number 3, Deceit, Slow Horses) and star of stage and screen Fra Fee (Cabaret, Les Misérables) in the lead roles.