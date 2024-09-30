WBD Hit by Lawsuits

Hollywood studios Warner Bros. Discovery has been recently hit by a number of lawsuits, from Fubo, a sports-centric streaming service; from Sky, Comcast’s European pay-TV service; and from Canada’s Bell Media. On his part, in July, WBD filed a suit against the NBA for a breach of contract.

The Fubo’s lawsuit is part of a broader lawsuit against Venu, the sports-streaming joint venture of Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox, and Disney. The Sky’s lawsuit is about violating an alleged agreement that gave Sky long-term exclusive rights to shows, including a new Harry Potter TV series in 2026. The Bell Media’s legal battle against Warner Bros. seeks to enforce its non-competitive rights and to prevent Bell Media’s competitor, Rogers, from broadcasting Warner Bros.’s content for two years.

WBD’s litigation with the NBA stems from WBD’s TNT cable channel losing out to Comcast’s NBC and Amazon for the rights to carry the National Basketball Association games starting next year.