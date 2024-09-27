Secuoya Partners with Juan Carballo

Screenwriter, writer and producer Juan Matías Carballo and Madrid-based Secuoya Studios have signed an agreement for creative development.

With a stable track record in the industry, Carballo has worked in Argentina, Mexico, Spain and the U.S., developing, writing and producing series for Amazon MGM Studios, Netflix, Star+, HBO and Paramount+, including drama series The Roar of the Butterflies (El Grito de las Mariposas) and Cometierra.

“We are excited to welcome Juan Carballo to our team. His experience and expertise in creating different and original stories will be fundamental in consolidating our position as a reference in content creation, production and distribution. With Juan on board, we are confident that we will succeed in creating exceptional fiction experiences for viewers around the world,” said Brendan Fitzgerald, CEO of Secuoya Studios.

”Joining Secuoya Studios is an exciting step for me, a company that knows how to tell stories that transcend borders. This agreement is a unique opportunity to collaborate with a team that shares my vision and commitment to taking risks to tell different stories that connect, excite, surprise and invite us to see the world differently. It also reflects Secuoya Studios’ commitment to the development of diverse voices, offering us the opportunity to create projects with the support of a constantly growing structure,” said Carballo.