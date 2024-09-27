Cineflix Sends ‘Property Brothers’ to LatAm

Cineflix Rights has secured deals with two Latin American broadcasters for 65 hours of long running brand Property Brothers, as it continues to roll the franchise out across the region.

Costa Rican network Teletica has acquired seasons three and four of Property Brothers, while Uruguay’s Canal 4 has acquired season 5. They become the latest free TV networks to buy the franchise, following a deal with TVN Chile.

The lifestyle reality series follows Drew and Jonathan Scott in their quest to find and fix up dream homes. Drew is the handsome real estate expert who tracks down hidden gems of houses that have untapped potential. His identical twin brother Jonathan is the handy contractor who overhauls their drab interiors with ambitious renovations.