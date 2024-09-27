All3Media’s Jane Turton to Keynote at MIPCOM

All3Media CEO Jane Turton is to give a keynote interview at the upcoming 40th edition of MIPCOM Cannes (October 21-24, 2024). The ‘fireside chat’ will take place in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais on October 21 at 3 p.m.

Since becoming CEO in 2015, Turton has grown All3Media (now owned by RedBird IMI) from 19 production companies and labels to more than 40 today. With companies based in the U.K., U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand, All3Media is responsible for more than 4,000 hours annually across all genres for linear broadcasters, VoD, social media and other digital platforms.

Originally joining All3Media in 2008 as deputy COO, Turton became COO in 2011 and CEO in 2015. She previously played a key role on the executive team at ITV where she was director of Commercial and Business Affairs and director of Business Affairs at ITV Studios and then ITV Network.

The session will explore creative and commercial trends driving transformation across all sectors, how these are informing the group’s strategy and shaping the wider future for the global industry.