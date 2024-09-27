A Good Dish Served to DirecTV

DirecTV is reported to be finalizing the deal to acquire competing satellite TV service Dish Network.

El Segundo, California-based DirecTV is owned by the telco AT&T, while the Meridian, Colorado-based Dish Network (formerly EchoStar), is controlled by co-founder Charlie Ergen. The acquisition would also include Sling TV, Dish’s streaming service.

The merger — which would result in a combined entity with 20 million subscribers —has floated around in business circles for some time, but in the past, U.S. regulators deemed the proposed consolidation as anti-competitive, especially for rural residents.

Both companies have been losing subscribers for years and the merger can now be seen as a way for satellite TV services to better compete with cable and streamers in the changing TV landscape.