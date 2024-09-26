NAB New York’s U.S. Election Tools

At the upcoming annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show in New York City — to be held October 8-10, 2024, at its traditional Javits Center venue — the Washington D.C.-based organization will launch an “Election Preparedness Resources” program for broadcasters ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential and congressional elections. Sessions will include “Local TV Strategies” on October 9 and “The Election Coverage Summit,” which will feature experts in media trust and political coverage, and will be held on October 10.

“This is a critical time for our nation and our democracy. Broadcast journalists serve a pivotal role in educating voters on the candidates, the issues and the electoral process, and NAB is here to support them in these efforts,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “As bad actors increasingly use advanced technologies to create and spread disinformation, the role of local broadcasters as custodians of the truth has never been more important,” LeGeyt added.

In 2015, NAB came to New York City, taking over the Content & Communications World (CCW) event and rebranded it NAB Show New York.

Last year’s event drew 12,231 participants. The New York event is just one-tenth of the size of NAB Las Vegas in April, but it’s still good in terms of the film/TV and broadcast industry’s participation.

This year, the NAB dates will have a better gap with MIPCOM, with the NAB Show New York starting earlier (October 8-10, with exhibits October 9-10) and MIPCOM occurring later (October 21-24) in Cannes

The three-day NAB Show New York event will feature both an exhibition hall, which last year housed 270 exhibiting companies (of which 50 hailed from outside the U.S.), and a series of seminars. In 2023, there were 225 sessions hosting 300 speakers.