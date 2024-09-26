Paramount+ Partners with Thailand’s Monomax

Paramount Global Content Distribution has secured a new licensing agreement with MONO in Thailand to create a Paramount+ brand extension on the streamer Monomax, scheduled to launch in November.

Branded areas are currently available via Cosmote in Greece, Streamz in Belgium, MultiChoice in Africa, JioCinema in India and coming soon to Blast TV in the Philippines.

In its first year, the new Paramount+ branded hub will offer Monomax subscribers access to content from Paramount+ with Showtime, CBS Studios and Paramount Pictures.

“Our core strategy at Paramount Global Content Distribution continues to focus on delivering audiences the best quality entertainment, across multiple content pillars and genres, in innovative and accessible new ways, and this new deal with MONO does just that,” said Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer for Paramount and president of Republic Pictures. “The success of our Paramount+ branded destinations on streaming services around the globe presents an attractive option to both our clients, who want to grow their subscriber base by offering high-demand content, and their end users, who want to access that content within a familiar platform while growing our business.”

“At Mono, we have established ourselves as a strong player in the digital media landscape,” said Navamin Prasopnet, CEO of Mono. “Our main goal has always been to offer our customers the best possible entertainment experience. By partnering with Paramount Global Content Distribution, we are able to elevate our offerings significantly. Paramount has an impressive catalog of content that has consistently garnered popularity among Thai viewers, such as the Transformers franchise, Mission: Impossible and the critically acclaimed series FBI.”