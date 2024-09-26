Banijay Alumn Gijsbertse Launches Thirtyfour Media

Banijay alum Joris Gijsbertse has launched European indie collective Thirtyfour Media.

The new venture has already signed up Germany’s Constantin Entertainment, the Netherlands’ NewBe, Denmark’s Laud People and Poland’s Constantin Entertainment Polska.

Thirtyfour Media offers independent prodcos support and counsel on collaborations and partnerships, format acquisitions, and IP travel. The company plans to deliver a shared catalog and access on a first-look basis, united services like IP exchanges, centralized acquisitions, pre-market events, and in-conference assistance.

Joris Gijsbertse, CEO, Thirtyfour Media, said: “In a time where the content environment has been challenged by falling ad revenues, consolidation, and commissioning slowdowns, there is no doubt indies need affordable options that support them in fulfilling their international potential. As borders diminish, there has never been so much creative opportunity, but equally a need to tap into the broader production distribution ecosystem to effectively take ideas in, and out of markets. With Thirtyfour Media, producers not only preserve their DNA and maintain their freedom, but importantly have the space to focus on what they do best – create, sell and produce locally. We take care of the rest…”

Gijsbertse has also partnered up with Treasure, an AI-driven platform developed in Denmark, that offers an intelligent infrastructure solution for content distribution.