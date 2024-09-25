WAWA’s ‘Woman of the Year’ Returns to Miami

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association has announced that its annual Woman of the Year award will be presented during NATPE Global on February 5, 2025 at the InterContinental Miami.

WAWA will also have a pavilion on the NATPE Global market floor and will be presenting a spotlight on participating companies. During the member presentations, pavilion exhibitors will showcase content dubbed in English.

“NATPE Global provides the perfect backdrop to recognize our Woman of the Year,” said Roxana Rotundo, chair of the WAWA Board of Directors. “WAWA’s Woman of the Year was started in Miami in 2017 by Liliam Hernández and Cecilia Gómez de la Torre, and is now returning to its original home. Last year, we hosted a fantastic event at the inaugural NATPE Global, led by Claire Macdonald. Claire is an executive who truly understands our association’s mission and responsibility, and collaborating with NATPE will be instrumental in making this upcoming celebration of our Woman of the Year a remarkable occasion.”

“NATPE is honored that WAWA will crown the Woman of the Year during a special awards presentation,” said Claire Macdonald, NATPE’s executive director. “This organization, built on collaboration and action, has experienced phenomenal growth since its inception. There is a certain grit and can-do attitude within this group that is refreshing and makes WAWA such a fabulous partner.”

Launched in 2017, the Woman of the Year Award honors an individual who exemplifies leadership, ethics, diversity and commitment. WAWA aims to foster a more inclusive industry across all sectors of the audiovisual world. Past recipients include Blanca Ponce, Analida Lopez, Cecilia Galeano, Cynthia Hudson, Giselle Gonzalez, Carmen Larios, Selina Nederhand and Fidela Navarro.

Previously, WAWA and NATPE hosted the Wonder Women Mentorship program, which provided a dozen female students from Florida International University’s audiovisual programs with mentorship opportunities.