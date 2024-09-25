Up the Ladder: Warner Bros, WildBrain

• Warner Bros International Television Production has appointed André Renaud as Global vice president Finished and Format Sales, and Revenue Generation. Based in London and reporting directly to Andrew Zein, WBITVP’s EVP Creative, Format Development and Sales, in November Renaud will take direct responsibility for overseeing the teams selling the company’s catalog of formats and unscripted finished tape shows around the globe. Renaud joins WBITVP from BBC Studios, where he was most recently SVP Global Format Sales.

• WildBrain has promoted Katie Wilson to the role of vice president, Global Sales and Acquisitions. Wilson is based in Toronto and reports to Kate Smith, executive vice president, Audience Engagement. Formerly WildBrain’s vice president, Channels and Global Acquisitions, Wilson has been with the company since 2020. Additionally, Darcee McCartney has been promoted to the position of director, Sales, reporting to Wilson, while Rachel Julkowski has been promoted to Sales manager, reporting to McCartney.

In WildBrain Television, Brian Cuff has been appointed to the role of vice president and general manager. Formerly WildBrain Television’s vice president of Distribution and Strategic Partnerships, Cuff reports to Josh Scherba, president and CEO at WildBrain.