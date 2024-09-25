FilmBox+ Launches Enhanced Version

FilmBox+ streaming service has unveiled its enhanced version with a new look and new features. The new version launched today, September 25, 2024, in Poland, Hungary and Romania.

In the enhanced service, the library has been thematically divided to make it easier to select content to watch. In addition, users can set up alerts for the broadcast time of their favorite shows. The functionality for parental control has also been expanded allowing to create a dedicated account for a child. A total of five user profiles can be created, while three people can use the service simultaneously under one account.

“We continually evolve and adapt our digital offerings to meet users’ needs. At the same time, we observe market trends and introduce new solutions. The refreshed FilmBox+ service, with its extensive content library, gives users easy access to great entertainment at a very attractive price. We are certain that FilmBox+ will now be even more enjoyable and will encourage new users to check out our offer” – said Patrycja Gałązka-Struzik, chief marketing and digital officer at SPI International.

FilmBox+ is offered to users in Poland, Hungary and Romania exclusively as a part of cable and satellite operators’ packages.