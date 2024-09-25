Anthem Acquires Hollywood Suite

Multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment has reached an agreement to purchase Canadian independent broadcaster Hollywood Suite, the owner and operator of four linear TV channels and an accompanying on-demand offering.

Launched in 2011, Hollywood Suite — showcasing uncut and commercial-free films from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s — is available to over 10 million Canadian homes via Rogers, Bell, TELUS, Amazon Prime Video, Cogeco, Eastlink, and Freedom Mobile, among others.

Hollywood Suite joins Anthem’s varied portfolio, which includes sports channels Game TV, Game+, Fight Network and AXS TV; film distribution house Gravitas Ventures; and the U.S. film cable channel HDNET Movies.

Hollywood Suite president and co-founder David Kines will continue to manage the business. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission.

“Anthem is focused on providing fresh and unique content offerings catering to a wide and diverse network of passionate fan bases, and the acquisition of Hollywood Suite helps us further that strategy in a major way,” said Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem. “They have a proven track record of success and have enjoyed incredible growth throughout the years, with a strong commitment to providing true movie lovers with wide-ranging offerings from some of cinema’s most consequential eras. We are proud to have them onboard, and we look forward to working closely with David and the Hollywood Suite team to help them reach even greater heights.”

“With a passion and commitment to movies as deep as ours, Anthem is the perfect partner for Hollywood Suite,” said David Kines. “Leonard and his team have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to supporting cinema and independent platforms like us, giving viewers and subscribers the absolute best in film-focused content.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all of our employees over the last 13 years whose commitment and hard work are responsible for the level of success we have achieved,” said Jeff Sackman, co-chair of the Board of Directors and co-founder, Hollywood Suite. “I would also like to acknowledge the unwavering support of our shareholders who endorsed our vision from the beginning. Together we look forward to supporting Anthem as they take the company into an exciting new era.”