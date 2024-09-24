Producer Charlie Haykel Launches Extra Special Entertainment

Veteran television producer Charlie Haykel has launched Extra Special Entertainment, a new independent production company to develop and produce an array of content spanning live specials, events, unscripted series and game shows across all streaming, broadcast and digital platforms.

Haykel was previously an executive producer and partner in Don Mischer Productions, for which he was responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and creative and business development.

Regarding the announcement, Haykel said, “As an entrepreneur at heart, I’m excited to launch Extra Special Entertainment. This company allows me to synthesize everything I’ve gleaned throughout my career — from working with giants of the industry and producing some of the most impactful events in the world to, most importantly, knowing that creative always comes first. Altogether, I’m looking forward to develop and produce new and innovative content that entertains and engages viewers, while also helping shape what the medium will become.”

Among the major events Haykel produced with Mischer are the Super Bowl XXXIX and XL Halftime Shows, featuring Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones, respectively; the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences’ annual 90-minute pre-Oscars special “Red Carpet: Live” from 2011 to 2013; the 2004 Democratic Convention in Boston; and numerous broadcast network Upfront presentations.

Extra Special Entertainment is based in Santa Monica, California.