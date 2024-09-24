Sales Call: GRB Media Ranch, GoQuest, Sphere Abacus

• Los Angeles-based GRB Media Ranch has inked deals for documentary #UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism, which was licensed to Mediawan for France, Andorra, Dom Tom, Monaco, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Switzerland; as well as for #UNFIT: The Psychology of Donald Trump, which was licensed to Doc Alliance Films in the Czech Republic.

#UNTRUTH: The Psychology of Trumpism is a documentary about TrumpISM and the authoritarian strain that it seeded in the American political landscape, while #UNFIT: The Psychology of Donald Trump provides a searing look at the growth of white Christian nationalism in the U.S. Both docs are produced and directed by Dan Partland.

• Mumbai-based GoQuest Media has licensed the Polish crime drama series Crusade to Channel 4’s Walter Presents for broadcast in the U.K. and Ireland. Produced by Telewizja Poland, Crusade is a suspenseful police procedural following Detective Jan ‘Manjaro’ Góra and his colleagues from the Crime and Criminal Terror Division of the Warsaw Metropolitan Police.

• U.K.-based Sphere Abacus has sold documentary Stopping the Steal to a number of international broadcasters following the documentary’s launch on HBO in the U.S. and Channel 4 in the U.K. The documentary has been acquired by SBS Australia, NRK Norway, RTL Deutschland, TVNZ New Zealand, SVT Sweden, DR Denmark, Warner Bros. Discovery for HBO Max & DMAX in Iberia, TVN24 in Poland, Discovery Benelux & Nove + D+ Italy, Canal+ for French speaking Europe and Africa and Channel HOT8 and yesDocu for Israel.

Stopping the Steal — directed by Dan Reed and produced by Amos Pictures — tells the astonishing story of how, for the first time in history, a U.S. President turned his back on democracy and refused to accept the outcome of a general election.