LG Channels Adds “Suits” to Free Streaming Line-up

LG Electronics USA has partnered with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution to bring the legal drama Suits to LG Channels. For the first time, all 134 episodes of the series can be streamed for free on a dedicated FAST channel in the U.S., now available on LG Channels.

Set in a New York City law firm, Suits stars Patrick J. Adams (Old School) as Mike Ross, who uses his photographic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate working for successful ‘closer’ Harvey Spector, played by Gabriel Macht (Love & Other Drugs), despite being a college dropout who never attended law school. Together they win lawsuits and close cases, while at the same time hiding Mike’s secret. Suits’ cast also includes Gina Torres (Westworld), Sarah Rafferty (Brothers & Sisters), Rick Hoffman (Billions), Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy), and Meghan Markle (Horrible Bosses).

The series, produced by Universal Studio Group’s UCP, is created and executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic also serve as executive producers.

The Suits FAST Channel will be available on Channel 104 via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, and starting on November 1, 2024, on channel 203.