Konami, Jay Franco Partner on Yu-Gi-Ho! Home Goods

On opening day of this year’s Brand Licensing Europe show, Konami Cross Media NY has signed a new global licensing agreement for Yu-Gi-Oh! bedding and bath products with textile company Jay Franco & Sons. BLE takes place at ExCeL in London on September 24-27, 2024.

Jay Franco will develop and sell a collection of home goods including reversible comforters, sheets, and throws as well as bath and hand towels, shower curtains, bath accessories and decorative pillows globally.

Additionally, Konami has appointed sub agents for the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand in Italy, South Africa, Greece, the Balkans and Eastern Europe.

In Italy, an agreement has been signed with Starbright Licensing; new agency Licensi will cover several countries including Greece, Serbia, Croatia, Albania, Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Kosovo, North Macedonia and European Turkey; and veteran agency Character Licensing and Marketing will represent the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand in South Africa.