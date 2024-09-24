CosmoBlue Expands Theatrical Distribution

CosmoBlue Media has launched its theatrical distribution arm in Canada. The company is branching out into the distribution of independent films and hit movies from regions including France, Italy, Spain, China, Korea, the Philippines, and Latin America. The initiative will cater to Canada’s diverse multicultural audience, with a strong emphasis on representing the country’s minority communities.

In addition to films, CosmoBlue Media will bring exclusive special events to Canadian cinemas, transforming theaters into dynamic venues. From sports events that turn movie theaters into stadium-like experiences to live jazz concerts where audiences can enjoy music, dance, and dine, the initiative will create a unique fusion of entertainment that goes beyond the screen. This includes a slate of soccer games from Latin America and various regions around the world, soon to be announced as part of this new venture.

“We believe there is a demand for diverse, high-quality content in Canadian cinemas, particularly among minority communities that have often been underserved,” said Loni Farhi, co-founder of CosmoBlue Media. “Our goal is to create a unique space for theatrical releases that not only showcases independent films but also highlights blockbuster titles from regions with a strong cultural connection to Canada’s diverse population. We are confident that our curated selection will resonate deeply with Canadian audiences, and we look forward to finding our niche in Canada.”

The company has recently acquired family entertainment group Macademia, including the Azoomee and Da Vinci portfolios of children’s and family programs.