Go Button Inks Factual Slate Deal

Go Button Media has secured a new slate deal with German factual distributor Autentic and Canadian broadcaster Super Channel. The collaboration includes delivery of six series over the next three years.

The first greenlit title is Secrets of Ancient Structures (6 x 60’), featuring the most remarkable achievements by ancient civilizations – from medieval fortresses to crypts and catacombs. Featured stories include how the ancient Celts managed to protect prehistoric builds from cataclysmic floods and whether the Mayan pyramids hold clues to their advanced knowledge of astronomy and mathematics.

Daniel Oron, co-founder and executive producer at Go Button Media, commented: “Being a boutique production company during a decline in the worldwide industry is challenging. However, we’ve been able to evolve a strategic approach that has allowed us to grow and continue to produce creative and impactful factual content that meets the programming needs of our valued clients. From The Animal Within, our very first series for Autentic, we knew we had found an entirely compatible business partner who enjoyed collaborating as much as we, and Super Channel, do. We are thrilled to be working on this new slate together and to jumpstart production following the greenlight for Secrets of Ancient Structures.”

Secrets of Ancient Structures will deliver in the summer of 2025, with international distribution (outside Canada) handled by Autentic Distribution.