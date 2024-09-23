BBC Commissions Thriller ‘The Guest’

The BBC has commissioned The Guest, a new four-part thriller written, created and executive produced by Matthew Barry (Men Up, Industry) and produced by Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales.

The Guest (4 x 60’) centers on the toxic and beguiling relationship between a successful business owner, Fran, and her employee, Ria. Fran, a confident and self-assured woman, encourages Ria to take control of her life; when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged. However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots.

The Guest starts shooting this month in and around Cardiff with Eve Myles (Hijack, Keeping Faith, Broadchurch) and Gabrielle Creevy (Amadeus, Three Women, In My Skin) starring in the lead roles.

The program has received Welsh Government support via Creative Wales and is produced by Quay Street Productions. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.