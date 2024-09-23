ABS-CBN to Unveil ‘The Insider’ at ACFM

The Philippines’ ABS-CBN will be participating at the Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Content Film Market (October 5-8, 2024) for the first time and will be under the banner of the Philippine Pavilion.

The company will be unveiling its newest drama The Insider (10 x 60’), an action-packed series that transforms modern journalism into a heart-racing narrative, blurring the lines between reporting the story and becoming the story.

Along with its full slate of titles and The Insider, ABS-CBN will also be showcasing the international co-production The Bagman (8 x 60’), a spin-off of the original locally produced digital series Bagman for the Filipino audience.

The original digital series, Bagman 1 and 2, which sold to Netflix Philippines, follows the story of Benjo Malaya, a neighborhood barber who landed a job as the governor’s henchman and gets caught up in a dangerous web of crime, corruption, and political turmoil.

“We are very pleased to be attending ACFM. As a networking and business platform for industry professionals worldwide, ACFM is the perfect venue for us to meet with co-producers, investors, and buyers. This is why we choose to unveil The Insider here, our newest drama series that could not be more timely given today’s new coverage,” commented Ruel S. Bayani, head, International Productions Division, ABS-CBN.

Representing the company in Busan will be Ruel S. Bayani and Sylvia Sanchez, co-producer for The Bagman from Nathan Studios.

Pictured: The Bagman