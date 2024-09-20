‘wedotv movies’ Launches on Freeview in the U.K.

Free streaming sports and entertainment network wedotv has expanded its audience in the U.K. via Freeview. The company’s FAST channel wedotv movies is now available to viewers receiving Freeview via connected TVs on channel 275.

“Wedotv has been in the U.K. market and steadily growing for the past four years; first as our flagship AVoD service and then through the launch of our FAST channels. Launching on Freeview U.K. is really a watershed moment for our distribution. wedotv movies now has a much greater opportunity to reach traditional TV viewers with great quality films and dynamically delivered advertisements. We see this as a tremendous progression for our viewers and media partners, as well as a sign of things to come for FAST channels,” said Philipp Rotermund, co-CEO, wedotv.

The channel features contemporary popular movies that are customized by market. The channel is also available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Benelux, the Nordics, Italy and the U.S., with additional launches forthcoming later this year. Other wedotv FAST channels include wedotv BIG stories, wedotv sports, and wedotv amor.