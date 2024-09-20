Rai Kids’ Milano Honored at Cartoon Forum

Luca Milano, director of Rai Kids, was awarded the Special “Cartoon Tribute of Honor” Award during the closing ceremony of the 35th edition of the Cartoon Forum in Toulouse. The award recognizes Milano’s commitment and contribution to the European animation industry.

As director of Italy’s Rai Kids, Luca Milano has consistently promoted the production and co-production of animated series that embrace European cultural themes and shared values, promoting the growth of Italian animation and its integration at the European level.

Milano has played a crucial role in positioning Rai as a major player in the animation industry, supporting the growth of creative talent and fostering dialog between producers, distributors and institutions.

“This award represents not so much a personal recognition, but a tribute to the work of Rai kids and the entire Rai to provide kids and families with quality works conceived and produced in Italy and Europe. Across the continent, Rai and other public broadcasters promote talent and creativity in cartoons, giving rise to an innovative industry with thousands of high quality professional employees,” said Milano.

The Cartoon Forum, which was established in 1990 with the aim of encouraging the co-production and distribution of European animation, took place September 16-19, 2024, in Toulouse, France.