Zavvigroup to Create Yu-Gi-Oh! E-commerce Site

Konami Cross Media NY has signed Zavvigroup as its new e-commerce partner. The agreement will provide a greater global reach for fans looking to purchase Yu-Gi-Oh! collectibles and merchandise in the U.S., the U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Zavvigroup will create an e-commerce site that will feature carefully sourced and designed Yu-Gi-Oh! products that will appeal to the loyal fan base. The Yu-Gi-Oh! merchandise will be curated with Konami Cross Media NY’s creative team and Zavvigroup design specialists.

In addition to cards, special collectibles, toys and apparel, the agreement will allow to provide bespoke print-on-demand products to fans.

The new Yu-Gi-Oh! e-commerce site will have a soft launch in mid-September and will be fully up and running in time for holiday shopping.