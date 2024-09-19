TelevisaUnivision Appoints New CEO

TelevisaUnivision has appointed Daniel Alegre as chief executive officer. Alegre will succeed Wade Davis, who will transition to the role of vice chairman of the Board of Directors and continue as a member of the Board’s executive committee.

Alegre has more than 30 years of global experience in media, entertainment and technology. He was most recently chief executive officer of Yuga Labs and, previously, president and COO of gaming studio Activision Blizzard. Prior to that, Alegre held a 16-year tenure at Google where he held various leadership roles, including as president of Global and Strategic Partnerships, president of Shopping and Payments, and president of Asia Pacific and Latin America.