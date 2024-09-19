OneGate to Rep ‘A Christmas Miracle – by JS Bach’

Germany’s OneGate Media has acquired the new historical biopic feature A Christmas Miracle – by Johann Sebastian Bach from EIKON Media in co-production with epo Film, ARD Degeto, MDR, BR, and ORF.

The 90-minute film tells the story of Johann Sebastian Bach’s creation of the Christmas Oratorio in 1734, while navigating tensions with his family and the restrictions imposed by Leipzig’s city council. As Bach strives to secure a prestigious position as court composer, the mounting pressure within his family intensifies when his young son, Gottfried, disappears — setting the stage for a powerful and emotive drama.

Directed by Florian Baxmeyer (Die Rote Jacke, Tatort), the film stars Devid Striesow (The Counterfeiters) as Johann Sebastian Bach and Verena Altenberger (Polizeiruf 110) as his wife, Anna Magdalena Bach.

The Thomanerchor Leipzig, directed by Thomaskantor Andreas Reize, provides an authentic musical backdrop. The score is composed by renowned violinist and composer Martina Eisenreich, with additional musical contributions by cembalist Elina Albachs and her Ensemble Continuum and Roman Váleks Czech Ensemble Baroque.