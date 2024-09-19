Calinos Acquires New Drama ‘Hidden Garden’

Turkish distribution company Calinos Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights for the drama series Hidden Garden, produced by TMC.

Hidden Garden, starring Murat Yildirim and Ebru Sahin, is set to premiere on NOW Turkey in the coming weeks.

The series tells a story of love, loss and buried secrets. Nazlı is a young, single mother living with her son Memo. When Demir Akçınar, Memo’s wealthy uncle, discovers that his late brother had a child, he steps in to take care of Memo and refuses to let Memo stay with Nazlı, waging a custody battle. As they fight for Memo’s future, the family’s schemes, long-hidden secrets and shadows of the past will emerge and complicate their relationships.

Firat Gulgen, founder of Calinos Entertainment, said, “As we celebrate Calinos Entertainment’s 25th anniversary, we thank TMC for their excellent work on this series and appreciate our continued partnership with NOW, who have been key in bringing this story to audiences. We look forward to sharing Hidden Garden with viewers worldwide.”

Erol Avcı, founder of TMC Film, added, “At its heart, Hidden Garden is a love story enriched with deep themes like family and belonging. We’ve blended a world of secrets and intrigue with the warmth of family, something we’ve done successfully in many of our globally recognized works. We believe this story will resonate strongly with both domestic and international audiences. It’s also a pleasure to work with NOW again after a long break. I’m confident that our collaboration between TMC, NOW, and CALINOS will bring great success both at home and abroad.”

The Walt Disney Company Turkey, Drama director, Türkan Yurdam, commented: “We are very pleased with the international interest that Hidden Garden has created at such an early stage and we hope that the series will resonate all over the world. The series is one of our most ambitious productions with its successful cast and subject. Viewers will watch a very beautiful love story in this series. We are happy to add another project to our collaboration with Calinos Entertainment.