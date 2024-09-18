Roku’s Eilenberg, WBD’s Sarlanis to Keynote at Realscreen-NATPE

Realscreen Summit and NATPE Global have revealed keynote speakers for their 2025 conferences, set to take place from February 3-7, 2025, at the InterContinental Miami hotel.

Roku’s head of Content David Eilenberg will deliver the keynote address on the crossover day February 5, 2025, to a joint audience of NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit delegates. His session will outline Roku’s strategic priorities for success in an ever-shifting media landscape. Eilenberg will share his thoughts on the evolution of Roku’s content strategy, innovative approaches in working with brands, collaborations that are expanding Roku’s offering, and his take on data-driven developments in tech.

Realscreen Summit will open on February 3, 2025, with a keynote address from Jason Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, truTV, ID, and HLN, Linear and Streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery. Sarlanis will share his insights on the evolving landscape of unscripted programming. In his keynote interview, he will discuss the challenges and opportunities in the industry today, how to create buzz-worthy content, and where he sees growth in an unpredictable market.

“There’s a lot of discussion on the current impact of consolidation, ad revenue migration, tech innovation and the audience shift to streaming, but to help companies plan and prioritize for what’s ahead, we’re asking industry thought leaders to fast forward; in five years, how may these factors reshape the mediascape and impact business models? The keynotes from David and Jason will address this while outlining their strategies for success and how the role of content is evolving,” said Mary Maddever, EVP, Realscreen and executive content director for NATPE Global.

“NATPE Global continues to dive in deeper on distribution and growth strategies, broadening the expertise and connections we’re bringing to the stage and the marketplace with companies that represent the new and evolving partnerships and skills that are relevant to growing your business now,” added Claire Macdonald, executive director, NATPE.

Realscreen Summit will run from February 3-5, 2025, followed by NATPE Global from February 5-7, with February 5 serving as a crossover day bridging the two events.