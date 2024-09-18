MIA Market Set to Kick Off on October 14

The tenth edition of MIA | Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo returns to Rome from October 14 to October 18, 2024, in its historic venues of Palazzo and Cinema Barberini.

Over 600 projects have been received this year for the co-production market and pitching forum — a 20 percent increase compared to last year. Of these, around 60 projects will be presented, including animation, documentaries, drama series, and films.

The Innovation for Creative Industries program also returns this year, hosting thematic talks and a showcase of immersive works and installations inside the XR pavilion.

Born in 2015 and grown thanks to a joint venture between ANICA, currently chaired by Francesco Rutelli, and APA, chaired by Chiara Sbarigia, MIA has the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, ITA-Italian Trade Agency, and the contribution of Creative Europe MEDIA. It also receives the support of the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy and the Lazio Region.

This edition of the market will also take place on the MIADIGITAL.IT platform, a tool that allows remote participation and offers the possibility of reviewing the main events during and post-market.

Pictured: ANICA president Francesco Rutelli, festival director Gaia Tridente and APA president Chiara Sbarigia