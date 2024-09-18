ITV Doc Commemorates Boxing Day Tsunami

Factual producer Arrow Media has been commissioned to produce a two-hour special documentary commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Boxing Day Tsunami, set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later in 2024.

Tsunami: The Wave That Shook The World tells how the catastrophic events unfolded during the morning of Boxing Day 2004 around the Indian Ocean coasts. Powerful survivor stories are told through raw, personal testimony, never-before-seen archive and reimagined GFX visual effects.

Tom Brisley, CEO, Arrow Media, said: “Twenty years ago, the world witnessed an unimaginable tragedy. This film is our tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and a reminder of the power of nature.”

Tsunami: The Wave That Shook The World is directed by Ashley Gething and executive produced by John Smithson for Arrow Media, and by Jo Clinton-Davis, controller of Factual at ITV. It is a co-production with Germany’s ZDF with pre-sales to Australia’s C7.

Fremantle handles international distribution.