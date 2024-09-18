Autentic Inks Factual Deals

Germany’s Autentic Distribution has secured a raft of new documentary sales to international broadcasters.

Japan’s NHK has picked up documentaries A Life Among Elephants, exploring the remarkable story of pioneering scientist and conservationist Iain Douglas-Hamilton, and Wings of Courage – The Eagle Huntress of Mongolia, about a young girl determined to break into the male-dominated tradition of eagle hunting.

National Geographic has acquired the worldwide rights to seasons 1 and 2 of Colossal Machines, exploring the engineering and technology behind some of the world’s most massive and complex machines.

Canal+ Poland has signed a 59-hour package deal which includes all three seasons of Hot Roads – The World’s Most Dangerous Roads, automotive series GRIP, and all four seasons of the history series What Went Wrong, exploring the man-made disasters and catastrophes that shocked the world.