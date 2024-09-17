‘The Traitors’ to Be Adapted in India

Prime Video India has announced the Indian adaptation of IDTV format The Traitors, a collaboration with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Productions. The Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with subtitles in English.

The ultimate game of trust and deception challenges the intellect, wit, and strategic prowess of 20 players as they compete for a large cash jackpot. Players will be identified as ‘innocents’, but a few from their midst will be the ‘traitors’. The traitors will need to eliminate the innocents, unless the innocents are able to identify them before it’s too late.

“Unscripted content continues to be a key focus for us at Prime Video, as we have witnessed an exponential growth in the consumption, attention, and appreciation for our unscripted Original library, most recently Angry Young Men and Follow Kar Lo Yaar, amongst many others,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Prime Video for the Indian adaptation of one of our most popular international shows, The Traitors.” She added, “We’re also thrilled to share that following this deal with Prime Video India there are now over 30 versions of The Traitors commissioned worldwide. Congratulations to all our partners, be they broadcasters, platforms or producers and particularly to format creator IDTV with RTL, the masterminds behind this global format phenomenon. As The Traitors footprint continues its rapid expansion around the world, both on screen and off screen through a successful merchandise line, we look forward to welcoming our next round of faithfuls.”

The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by Marc Pos and IDTV creative director Jasper Hoogendoorn in cooperation with RTL Creative Unit in 2021. The program most recently won two Emmy awards.