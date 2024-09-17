‘Stranded on Honeymoon Island’ Lands in Denmark, Sweden

Warner Bros. Discovery has ordered two new local versions of Seven.One Studios International’s adventure dating format Stranded on Honeymoon Island for Denmark and Sweden. The two adaptations are set to be produced by Snowman Productions and Monitor Media and will debut on Max in 2025.

The format sees couples matched by experts marooned on a deserted island and left to fend for themselves for three weeks.

The show — created by Snowman Productions, the creators of Married at First Sight — first launched 18 months ago on VTM in Belgium and it has now been commissioned in nine countries.

Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Seven.One Studios International, said: “We are thrilled to announce these two new commissions for our hit format – and look forward to its continued success. This new partnership highlights Stranded on Honeymoon Island’s unique appeal and the enduring demand for innovative, engaging reality content from broadcasters around the world.”

Pil Gundelach Brandstrup, GVP, Original Production Networks & Streaming, Nordics, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “We are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Discovery has commissioned Stranded on Honeymoon Island for Max in Sweden and Denmark. It’s the perfect combination of a love-centric reality show like Married at First Sight in an adventure setting like in Survivor. This is one of many new engaging formats that continue to expand our broad portfolio and great storytelling in the Nordics.”