OUTtv Greenlights Six Original Series

LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv has commissioned a raft of new series, including docu-series Get Hooked and Stripped Down, scripted comedy series Settle Down! and Off Shoot, mockumentary Drag House Rules as well as Wish You Were Queer, a multi-format variety series.

Get Hooked, a co-commission with Accessible Media, features British disability advocate and comedian Rosie Jones in a fresh take on how members of the queer, Black, Indigenous and disability communities turn the mental health benefits of fishing into pure joy.

Stripped Down follows the personal and professional lives of dancers at gay strip club Johnson’s in Wilton Manors, Florida. Both docu-series will be available next year.

Joining OUTtv’s scripted slate this fall is comedy series Off Shoot (pictured). The series follows Jack, a photographer, and his assistant as they navigate unpredictable photo sessions with different queens, celebrities, porn stars, and models.

Scripted mockumentary Drag House Rules — slated for next year —pays homage to early 2000’s reality television. Drag icons such as Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and more will participate in a competition reality show with unhinged challenges.

In winter 2025, scripted comedy series Settle Down! will follow the life of Mason, a matchmaker with an unmatched success rate in pairing queer individuals – yet, his own romantic life remains a chaotic mess.

Rounding out OUTtv’s new programming slate is Wish You Were Queer, a multi-format variety series coming next year that focuses on Michael Henry and Tim Murray as they perform standup comedy on the road in North America.