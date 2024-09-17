Medical Drama ‘Heart of a Killer’ to Air on HOT

The North Road Company and Sipur are partnering with Israeli broadcaster HOT and prodco Endemol Shine Israel for the original medical thriller Heart of a Killer, starring Niv Sultan (Tehran).

The drama — now in principal photography — comes from creators Liad Shoham, Gal Zaid (Valley of Tears) and Roni Yaddor. The thriller follows Dr. Dasi Nakash (Sultan), a promising transplant surgeon, who turns to illicit organ harvesting after a desperate act to save a friend wronged by the hospital. This incident draws her into a whirlwind of moral dilemmas, shadowy patient rescues and conflicts with the grim underworld of the medical establishment. The series is directed by Evgeny Ruman (East Side).

Heart of a Killer is executive produced by Amir Ganor for Endemol Shine Israel, Frouman for North Road, Emilio Schenker, Michael Schmidt and Gideon Tadmor for Sipur; and Ori Gal, Dana Mendlinger and Mirit Toovi for HOT.

Tehran/Niv Sultan photo courtesy of Apple+